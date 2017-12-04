GEMS Education picks banks for $5 billion London IPO: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - GEMS Education’s owners have chosen JP Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to lead the private schools group’s planned flotation, sources familiar with the matter said.

Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Luzern, Switzerland October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

GEMS, which operates more than 250 schools across 14 countries, could have a market capitalization of around $4.5-$5 billion, the sources said, in a London initial public offering (IPO) which is expected to take place in 2018.

Backed by Dubai-based Fajr Capital, Bahraini state investment fund Mumtalakat and investment firm Blackstone (BX.N), GEMs said on Monday it had secured a $1.25 billion loan to refinance existing borrowings and support growth.

In the year ending Aug. 31, adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were $261.6 million, up from $212.8 million in 2016, an auditors’ report for GEMS MENASA in the Cayman Islands showed. Revenue rose to $926.2 million from $789.7 million in 2016.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the other banks chosen as joint global coordinators and GEMS declined to comment.

Separately on Monday, GEMS said it had invested more than $1 billion in its school network since the 2014 financial year.