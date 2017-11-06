Investors never felt better about the German economy: Sentix

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investors sentiment towards Germany rose to an all-time high in November as the euro zone’s largest economy led a global economic boom, research group Sentix said on Monday.

The survey comes as the euro zone enjoys a brisk economic recovery after years of stagnation, supported by aggressive money-printing by the European Central Bank. This is raising concerns about property and bond bubbles in the bloc’s wealthier countries.

Sentix’s economic sentiment index for Germany, based on a survey of 1,000 investors, rose to its highest level on record at 42.4 from 37.7 in October.

Broader indexes for the euro zone and the global economy hit 10-year highs.

“The global economy is booming,” the Frankfurt-based research firm said in a report. “This should make the question of overheating symptoms more acute.”

The Sentix index for the euro zone rose to 34 points in November from 29.7 in October. It beat analyst expectations and hit its highest level since July 2007 EUSTCS=ECI.

Expectations for economic developments in the euro zone rose to 22.8 from 18.3 a month earlier.