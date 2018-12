A construction site is pictured in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

MUNICH (Reuters) - The German economy is cooling but there is no recession in sight, an economist at Ifo said on Tuesday after the institute’s monthly survey showed the business climate in Europe’s largest economy deteriorating.

Klaus Wohlrabe said uncertainty had increased again and Britain’s upcoming departure from the European Union was at the top of the agenda.