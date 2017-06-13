FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German economy continues upturn in second quarter - ministry
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 2 months ago

German economy continues upturn in second quarter - ministry

1 Min Read

Shipping terminals and containers are pictured in the German harbour of Bremerhaven, late October 8, 2012.Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - An upturn in Europe's biggest economy is continuing during the second quarter, helped by noticeable rises in private and state spending and by an expansion in industrial production, Germany's economy ministry said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

"In the slightly revived global environment, German exports remain pointing upwards," said the ministry, adding it also saw a continuation of the trend of a falling current account surplus, in evidence since mid-2016.

The German economy grew 0.6 percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year, driven by strong exports, booming construction and higher household and state spending.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.