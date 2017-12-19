FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German exports to ride recovery tide in EU, US, and China
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in 2 days

German exports to ride recovery tide in EU, US, and China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports and imports will hit record highs in 2018, the BGA trade association said on Tuesday, adding that companies in Europe’s largest economy will continue to reap benefits of a recovery in the United States, the European Union and China.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are pictured at a loading terminal in the port of Kiel, Germany, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Exports are forecast to rise by 5 percent next year to hit a record high of 1.3 trillion euros ($1.53 trillion). Imports will grow by 7 percent to also reach a record of 1.1 trillion euros.

The trade projections are another confirmation that recovering exports will contribute to an expansion next year that the Ifo economic institute estimates at 2.6 percent. Trade will add more impetus to an economy that has been growing thanks to state spending and private consumption.

The BGA cited protectionist trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump as a threat to the free commerce order regulated by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and that has benefited Germany in particular.

“We need rules-based free trade that has been secured by the WTO for decades,” BGA president Holger Bingmann said in a statement. “That’s why we find it alarming if U.S. trade policy aims to weaken this traditionally efficient organization.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.