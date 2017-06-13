FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale unexpectedly falls in June
June 13, 2017
June 13, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

German investor morale unexpectedly falls in June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The famous skyline with its banking district is pictured in early evening next to the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors worsened slightly in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, but their assessment of the German economy's current condition improved mainly due to healthier growth in the European Union.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index fell to 18.6 from 20.6 in May. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a rise to 21.5.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions rose to 88.0 from 83.9 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 85.0.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

