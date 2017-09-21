Viewsroom: German election all about runners-up

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian Democrats should win more votes than rivals. But they’ll need coalition partners to form a government. Choosing among them promises to be a nail-biter. Also: the Toys R Us bankruptcy won’t be a total loss for its private-equity owners.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2xqg7yQ
