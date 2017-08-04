Munich prosecutors escalate Audi probe to board level

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016.

MUNICH (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors on Friday said a criminal probe into diesel manipulation at carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) has now reached the management board level.

The investigation is targeting unknown individuals, a spokeswoman for the Munich prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"The investigation is at the level of current and former Audi board members," the spokeswoman said, adding that authorities are seeking to establish whether any managers had violated their supervisory duties.

Whether or not supervisory duties have been breached remains unclear, the spokeswoman said.

A breach of supervisory duties could result in a penalty of up to 1 million euros ($1.2 million).

Audi confirmed it had been notified about the probe by prosecutors, adding it is working constructively with the authorities.