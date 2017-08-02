FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
German lobby group DUH says to continue campaign to ban diesel
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 2, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 7 days ago

German lobby group DUH says to continue campaign to ban diesel

1 Min Read

CEOs of German car making industry meet with German federal ministers at the Federal Ministry of the Interior to discuss the future of diesel vehicles, after a nearly two-year saga of scandal spread from Volkswagen to others in the sector in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017.Axel Schmidt/POOL

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German environmental lobby group DUH said it would keep pressing ahead with a campaign to ban diesel cars from inner cities, despite an auto industry pledge on Wednesday to update engine management software on 5.3 million polluting diesel cars.

"The diesel forum is a colossal failure," DUH said in a statement released shortly after politicians and auto industry leaders unveiled a pact designed to save the diesel engine.

The agreement would only see 20 percent of diesel cars in Germany receive updates.

"What a debacle for the Federal Republic's clean air policy," Juergen Resch, head of the DUH, said in a statement, adding that the environmental lobby group's plans to pursue legal cases to improve air quality in 16 German cities would prevail.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.