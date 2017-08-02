FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No deal yet in German crisis talks with car industry: source
August 2, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 2 months ago

No deal yet in German crisis talks with car industry: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEOs of German car making industry meet with German federal ministers at the Federal Ministry of the Interior to discuss the future of diesel vehicles, after a nearly two-year saga of scandal spread from Volkswagen to others in the sector in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/POOL

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks between German politicians and carmakers were still continuing on Wednesday, an insider source said, even after the auto industry association VDA said it agreed to cut emissions by updating the software of 5 million diesel cars.

A source close to the negotiations said the talks between several cabinet ministers, regional premiers and auto bosses were still ongoing and had broken into several groups. A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Earlier on Wednesday, the VDA said carmakers will install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent in those cars.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal

