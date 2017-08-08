FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 6 days ago

VW to offer diesel owners 5,000 euros to buy new Golf: Bild

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen (VW) logo is seen on a car's front at a scrapyard in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, May 21, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will knock 5,000 euros ($5,905) off the price of new Golf model cars for buyers trading in an older diesel model, German daily Bild reported on its website, citing no sources.

It said the offer applied to any brand, as long as the new car being purchased was a VW.

Volkswagen had said last week it would offer incentives to drivers of older diesel models, but it had not yet said how much it would offer for trade-ins.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

