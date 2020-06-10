Germany eyes global trailblazer role with hydrogen strategy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government on Wednesday said the national green hydrogen strategy adopted by the cabinet should help the country become a leading player in the technology roll-out to bring about a lower carbon economy.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said boosting hydrogen from renewable energies such as wind and solar power will help decarbonize key German industries such as steel, chemicals and transport, as well as supporting German technology exports.

“The time is ripe for hydrogen and the necessary technologies,” he said at a press conference, flanked by representatives of the environment, transport, development and research ministries.

“We will have to tap into its potential to create value, to secure jobs and to explore and utilize that for climate protection.”