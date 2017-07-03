FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Merkel doesn't expect G20 to agree on all issues at summit this week
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / a month ago

Merkel doesn't expect G20 to agree on all issues at summit this week

1 Min Read

German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel attends a news conference after meeting of their conservative bloc to discuss their election programme in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2017.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she expected the Group of 20 leading economies to broadly agree on tackling international terrorism at a summit in Hamburg later this week but said they would likely have differences on other issues.

"I don't think we'll have unified positions on all issues at the end but it's sensible and honest to talk to each other on all issues of international diplomacy," she told a news conference.

Merkel suggested the United States under President Donald Trump was at odds with others on some issues, saying: "We know certain positions that the American government holds and I don't expect that these positions will be abandoned as a result of a two-day trip to Hamburg."

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.