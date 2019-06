A security officer walks past at the venue of G20 leaders summit in Osaka, western Japan June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BERLIN (Reuters) - A compromise position on minimum levels of corporate taxation for IT companies will be discussed at this weekend’s G20 meeting of leading economies in Japan, a German government official said on Wednesday, adding that their hope was that final agreements could be reached by the end of 2020.