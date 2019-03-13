U.S. warnings have prompted further talks on Huawei: German government spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei brand logo is seen above a store of the telecoms equipment maker in Beijing, China, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The letter of the United States’s Ambassador to Germany warning Berlin against using Chinese manufacturer Huawei’s equipment to build a next-generation telephone network has stimulated further discussion, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a regular news conference that Berlin wanted to ensure that its telecommunications infrastructure met the highest security standards. The U.S. has warned allies that Huawei’s equipment poses a security risk.

“I am not going to list concrete discussions we are having, but we are in close contact with our intelligence partners, and that naturally includes the United States,” Demmer said.