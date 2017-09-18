FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German inflation likely to slow in autumn: Bundesbank
September 18, 2017 / 10:14 AM / a month ago

German inflation likely to slow in autumn: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Price growth in Germany is likely to slow temporarily in the autumn due to the “base effects” of sharp increases a year earlier, but core inflation should pick up slightly, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

“In the autumn the headline rate should temporarily fall mostly due to base effects, while the core rate should rise very gradually,” Germany’s central bank said in its monthly report.

Headline inflation hit 1.8 percent in Germany last month, while the core rate, which excludes energy and food prices, came in at 1.5 percent, the report showed.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth Jones

