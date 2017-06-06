Germany's Merkel says no tax rises in next parliament

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.

"In the next legislature period we do not want any tax increases, but rather we believe we can take a step towards income tax relief," she told the IHK Chambers of Commerce in Greifswald, some four months before a federal election.

She also said protectionism could bring short term gains but was damaging in the long run and free and fair trade was essential.