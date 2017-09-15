FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel sees case for European fund to aid reform
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 2:08 PM / a month ago

Germany's Merkel sees case for European fund to aid reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined her support for a European Monetary Fund in an interview with European newspapers on Friday and said she could envisage financial support being granted to EU member states to help with reforms.

“We are working on a banking union and a European monetary fund so that we can act, under rigorous conditions, in crisis situations,” she told France’s Ouest-France newspaper and a German newspaper group.

“(I can see) the provision of financial assistance for reform projects in some countries,” she said. “But I don’t see for the moment a convincing case for a European tax.”

Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
