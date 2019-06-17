China must open up, create level playing field, Germany's Altmaier says

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is pictured during an interview with Reuters in his ministry building in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - China must open up and create fair rules for German companies, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Reuters ahead of talks in Beijing later this week, adding that he would also discuss intellectual property protection and steel overcapacity.

“China and the European Union are economic partners, but also competitors,” Altmaier said in a Reuters interview on Monday. He added that German companies should have the same business possibilities in China as Chinese firms had in Germany.

“We need a level playing field, this means no discrimination and no disadvantages,” Altmaier said.