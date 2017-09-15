Qatar says has confidence in German investments

BERLIN (Reuters) - Qatar has confidence in German firms and will hold on to stakes in Deutsche Bank DBGn.DE and Volkswagen VOWGn.DE, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Friday.

“We have big trust in the German economy and German companies,” al-Thani told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“We have strategic relationships with German companies. It is normal that big companies go through reforms. This is normal. But it will not change our position to invest in German companies. We have big trust in them, and will continue with these investments.”