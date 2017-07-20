Hard to see German firms investing in Turkey-DIHK chambers of commerce

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's DIHK chambers of commerce said on Thursday that it was difficult to imagine German companies investing in Turkey given the uncertainty created by deteriorating ties between the two countries.

"Uncertainty among German companies has been felt significantly since the failed putsch," DIHK foreign trade chief Volker Treier told Reuters after Germany cast doubt on Turkey's aspirations to join the European Union and issued new travel advice warning of risks to German citizens there.

"The current developments considerably augment this insecurity," Treier added. "In this environment it is hard to think about German companies making new investments in Turkey".