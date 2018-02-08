FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Business News
February 8, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Germany public sector unions to demand 6 percent pay hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unions said on Thursday they would demand a pay hike of 6 percent for more than 2 million civil servants and other public sector employees from the federal government and municipalities.

The public sector wage negotiations, expected to start later this month, follow a hard-fought deal on more pay and flexible working hours struck for 3.9 million employees in the industrial sector.

“There is enough money to pay employees more fairly and competitively,” said Ulrich Silberbach, head of the dbb union which represents civil servants, pointing to Germany’s strong economic upswing and record tax revenues.

Frank Bsirske, head of the Verdi trade union, said the pay hike demand of 6 percent or at least 200 euros more per month would apply over 12 months.

The pay negotiations are expected to end years of wage restraint in Europe’s largest economy, potentially aiding the European Central Bank as it tries to get euro zone inflation back up to its target rate of just below 2 percent.

The wage hikes are likely to further boost consumer spending at a time when vibrant domestic demand has replaced exports as the main driver of growth in Germany, with strong imports already pushing down the country’s large trade surplus.

Germany’s federal states last year agreed with trade unions a two-stage wage increase of 2.0 percent for 2017 and 2.35 percent from January 2018 - a result which fell well short of their initial demand of a yearly pay hike of 6 percent.

The deal for federal states compared with a two-stage increase of combined 4.75 percent in 2016 for public sector workers of the federal government and the municipalities.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller; Editing by Paul Carrel and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.