FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month and it did not provide terms of any transaction, the report bloom.bg/3h2GU9e added.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.