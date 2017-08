The logo Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker is seen at a plant in Kemptthal, Switzerland July 18, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Flavor and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was acquiring Vika B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solutions with products that include cheese ingredients.

Vika's business would have represented approximately 64 million euros ($72.90 million) of incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2016 on a proforma basis, Givaudan said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.