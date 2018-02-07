FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Melrose welcomes UK government engagement on GKN bid: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Melrose Industries (MRON.L), the turnaround specialist pursuing a hostile bid for GKN (GKN.L), would welcome opportunities to explain to the British government why a deal “will create an industrial powerhouse of which the UK can be rightly proud”, a company spokesman said.

    The comments come after Prime Minister Theresa May said in parliament on Wednesday that the UK business department would look closely at Melrose’s proposed deal for the engineering company.

    Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton

