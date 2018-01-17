FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 3:15 PM / a day ago

Citi sees bitcoin potentially halving in value again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin may lose 50 percent of its value from its current level as fears over regulatory clamp-downs have spurred a rout among cryptocurrencies this week, Citi analysts said on Wednesday.

The world’s biggest and best known digital currency, which fell below $10,000 on Wednesday, could fall into a range of $5,605 to $5,673 based on technical factors. This possible move “looks very likely to be very speedy,” the analysts wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

