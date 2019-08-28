Swedish teen climate activist to sail into New York for U.N. summit

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and crew's Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann wave from the Malizia II boat, as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain, August 14, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was expected to sail into New York Harbor on Wednesday in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist, who set sail from Plymouth, England, on Aug. 14, attracted international attention last year when she started missing school on Fridays to protest against political inaction on climate change and inspired youth around the world to do the same.

“Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead,” Thunberg tweeted around 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, posting a picture of tiny dots of light on a dark horizon.

Rather than travel in an airplane that burns fuel and contributes to atmospheric carbon pollution, Thunberg opted to make her trans-Atlantic journey carbon emission-free by sailing on the Malizia II, a 60-foot yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity onboard.

The boat has no shower or toilets, and those aboard including Thunberg’s father and crew members planned to eat freeze-dried food throughout the trip.

In addition to the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York, Thunberg intends to join the COP 25 climate change conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.