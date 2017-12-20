FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index trims fall as U.S. housing starts post gain
December 19, 2017 / 2:13 PM

Dollar index trims fall as U.S. housing starts post gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar reduced its losses against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as domestic home construction unexpectedly rose to a 13-month peak in November with the building of single-family homes hitting a 10-year high.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

At 8:51 a.m. (1351 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six major currencies .DXY was down 0.2 percent at 93.513, while the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 112.77 yen JPY=, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
