Oil drops 2% on Fed outlook, ample supply

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil dropped more than 2% on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes that a string of interest rate cuts would be in the offing and as record U.S. output helped keep the market well supplied.

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

The Federal Reserve reduced rates on Wednesday, but against expectations the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy series of cuts to shore up the economy against global economic weakness.

The Fed’s less dovish than expected message triggered a rebound in the dollar, sending the dollar index .DXY to a 26-month high of 98.93 on Thursday. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark, fell $1.40, or 2.2%, to $63.65 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), having dropped as low as $63.40 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 crude was down $1.67, or 2.9%, at $56.91 after sinking to a low of $56.55.

“We have recently prioritized the currency factor over the influence of daily equity swings as an oil price motivator especially given the disconnect between crude price direction and the U.S. stock market through most of this summer,” Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

“However, a major alteration in the U.S. crude balances just during the past month that has seen crude stocks decline by a substantial 7% is a supportive force that will likely preclude a WTI price decline.”

Oil’s drop came despite a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and a fall in OPEC production in July, typically bullish drivers for prices.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, fell by 1.5 million barrels between Friday and Tuesday, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.

But U.S. output remained near a record, above 12 million barrels per day (bpd), making the country the biggest producer in the world.

Output in Texas, the largest producing state, rose by 16,000 bpd to 4.97 million bpd in May, a record high, U.S. government data showed.

(GRAPHIC - U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017: tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g)

“Supply is plentiful and demand growth is showing signs of weakening globally because of trade conflicts, Brexit and other events that tend to potentially weaken economic growth and, hence, oil demand,” Victor Shum, senior partner at IHS in Singapore, said.

“There’s a lot of oil out there. U.S. output is growing strongly.”

Adding further downward pressure on prices was a lack of progress by the United States and China in resolving their year-long trade dispute. Negotiators ended talks on Wednesday and agreed to meet again in September.

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to a near three-year low in July and a measure of new orders received by factories rebounded slightly, as the negative effects of the U.S.-Chinese trade war took their toll.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week, while construction spending fell in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years.

Total U.S. oil demand in May fell 98,000 bpd to 20.26 million bpd, data showed on Thursday.

OPEC and partners including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, have been curbing output this year to support the market. In July, OPEC production revisited a 2011 low, helped by a further cut by Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey showed.