Oil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher after news that U.S. and Chinese officials discussed trade on Tuesday, while predictions for a draw on U.S. crude stockpiles lent some support as well.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 18 cents to $63.83 a barrel by 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose 14 cents to $58.15 a barrel.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held a phone call on Tuesday morning, China’s commerce ministry said, as the two sides try to hammer out a so-called Phase 1 deal in a trade war that has dragged on for 16 months.

In the last few months, markets have swung back and forth, rallying on headlines suggesting the barest of developments, even as an agreement has still not been nailed down.

The discussions are taking place amid heightened tensions, with China saying it had summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday to protest against the passage in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

“The positive effect this is having on the oil price is more psychological in nature,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. He noted that he does not expect oil demand to pick up noticeably even after any partial agreement is signed.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in Vienna on Dec. 5, followed by talks with the broader OPEC+ group featuring other producers that have agreed to cut output, including Russia.

The head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters that OPEC countries should make the right decision for a “very fragile” global economy.

Predicting strong oil production growth from the non-OPEC countries, especially the United States, Brazil, Norway and Guyana, Fatih Birol said: “There will be lots of oil in the markets. I hope they will make the right decision for themselves and for the global economy.”

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have declined 300,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.