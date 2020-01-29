Oil mixed as virus fears offset talk of OPEC cut extension

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil was mixed on Wednesday as worries about the coronavirus outbreak and swelling U.S. crude inventories weighed on prices, counter-balanced by talk that OPEC could extend oil output cuts.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 38 cents to $59.89 at barrel at 1:17 p.m. (18:17 GMT). U.S. crude dropped 10 cents to $53.38.

Financial markets hit by the spread of the virus out of China are trying to assess economic fallout as the death toll continues to rise, and airlines cut flights to China.

“Following the outbreak of coronavirus, commodities markets suffered from a technical selloff,” said Michel Salden, senior portfolio manager of Vontobel Asset Management. But oil prices would likely rebound soon after a 14% drop so far, far more than the fall in stock markets.

British Airways suspended direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against travel to the country. Jet fuel demand has slumped in Asia as airlines have canceled connections.

U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories grew more than expected last week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24, as refiners cut runs and demand for gasoline and diesel slipped.

“We have seen a number of refinery maintenance announcements both planned and unplanned over the past week or two, and that is reflected in a setback for refinery operations,” Anthony Headrick, energy market analysts at CHS Hedging LLC in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The oil market briefly rallied sharply after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had carried out an unspecified military operation on Saudi Aramco sites in the kingdom’s south. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of any attack.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) wants to extend production cuts until at least June, from March, and could deepen reductions should oil demand in China fall significantly due to the coronavirus, OPEC sources said.

OPEC and allies including Russia have been trying to stabilize prices in the face of sagging global demand and rising supplies, particularly from the United States.

“Will deeper OPEC supply curbs provide the panacea for the current oil market malaise? Probably not,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “The oil cartel, therefore, faces an uphill battle to support oil prices.”

