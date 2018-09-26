FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Asia
September 26, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Godiva's Turkish owner exploring sale of its Japanese business - sources

Martinne Geller, Pamela Barbaglia

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Yildiz Holding, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate, is exploring a sale of the high-end chain’s Japanese business in a deal that could fetch around $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Strawberries coated with chocolate are displayed at chocolate shop Godiva inside the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in central Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The process to sell the business is expected to start in the coming weeks, said the sources, who declined to be named as the situation is private.

Yildiz, which also owns Istanbul-listed biscuit maker Ulker, said in a statement that Japan was one of its most successful regions and continues to grow.

It did not comment further.

Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.