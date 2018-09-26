Exclusive: Godiva's Turkish owner exploring sale of its Japanese business - sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Yildiz Holding, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate, is exploring a sale of the high-end chain’s Japanese business in a deal that could fetch around $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Strawberries coated with chocolate are displayed at chocolate shop Godiva inside the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in central Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The process to sell the business is expected to start in the coming weeks, said the sources, who declined to be named as the situation is private.

Yildiz, which also owns Istanbul-listed biscuit maker Ulker, said in a statement that Japan was one of its most successful regions and continues to grow.

It did not comment further.