FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
September 20, 2017 / 12:52 AM / a month ago

Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Taiwan’s Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore’s Temasek and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

Gogoro, which sold more than 34,000 electric scooters since its launch in 2015, also added investors - Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management and France’s Engie SA.

The fund-raising would help the company expand its business in Europe, including its recently launched scooter-sharing service that has a network of 1,600 scooters across Berlin and Paris, the company said.

Growing restrictions and charges for diesel and gasoline vehicles are spurring the rise of electric vehicles, although analysts say big investments in charging points and power networks will be needed to serve a mass market.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.