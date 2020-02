FILE PHOTO: A general view of the General Motors (GM) plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province, Thailand February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Great Wall Motor (601633.SS) said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors (GM.N) in Thailand.

Great Wall said in a statement it expects to complete transaction of Rayong car plant, which is currently operated by GM, by the end of 2020.

GM said on Monday it was rearranging global operations.