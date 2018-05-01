FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no reports of injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook Greece on Tuesday night and was felt in Athens, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage, Greek authorities said.

The 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at 2050 GMT and struck 29 kilometers northeast of Athens, according to the Athens’ Institute of Geodynamics. The epicenter was at a depth of 9.4 kilometers.

It was felt in central Athens and the suburbs, Reuters witnesses said.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Leslie Adler

