Brush fire south of Athens injures firemen, damages homes
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
August 3, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 2 months ago

Brush fire south of Athens injures firemen, damages homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A firefighter drops water on a burnt-out firetruck as another stands by following a wildfire in the area of Kalyvia, near Athens, Greece August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A brush fire south of the Greek capital injured three firefighters and damaged homes and cars on Thursday but has now been contained, authorities said.

Authorities had ordered the evacuation of dozens of homes in two communities in Lagonissi, a coastal area some 30 km (19 miles) from Athens with homes scattered across land plots.

Around 40 firefighters, 20 fire trucks and two water-dropping helicopters battled the blaze, which locals say broke out around 1100 GMT (2 p.m. local) and was fanned by strong winds.

Three firemen were lightly injured and two trucks suffered damage, a fire brigade official said. At least three homes were damaged by flames.

Summer wildfires are common in Greece. Hundreds died in 2007 during the most serious outbreak in decades.

Reporting by Alkis Konstantinidis, Karolina Tagaris, Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

