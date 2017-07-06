FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Factbox: Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role during Gulf rift
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a month ago

Factbox: Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role during Gulf rift

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the world's ninth largest sovereign wealth fund, is playing a key role in helping Qatar's financial sector withstand the effects of an economic boycott by its powerful Arab neighbours.

With an estimated $342 billion in assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, QIA began operations in 2005, initially holding stakes in Qatari companies before entering the limelight with global investments in Total (TOTF.PA), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Harrods department store. (tmsnrt.rs/2tskfub)

QIA does not disclose the size of its assets, but says it invests in listed and unlisted equities, and assets including but not limited to commodities and precious metals, credit and fixed income securities, cash, foreign currencies and derivatives. (bit.ly/2ussnLD)

In March, Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy.

In recent weeks QIA made U.S. dollar deposits in some local banks as a precaution after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha, Reuters reported on June 20 citing Qatari commercial bankers.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Claire Milhench and Patturaja Murugaboopath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.