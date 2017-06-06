FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar will suffer 'large cost' from economic measures, Saudi says
June 6, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar will suffer 'large cost' from economic measures, Saudi says

1 Min Read

A shop with a picture of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is seen in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

PARIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the damage caused by economic measures taken by some Arab states against Qatar should convince it change its policies, including regarding extremist groups.

"We believe that common sense and logic and will convince Qatar to take the right steps," Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Paris.

"The decisions that were made were very strong and will have a fairly large cost on Qatar and we do not believe that Qataris want to sustain those costs."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

