Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands void, vow more measures

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa attend a press conference after their meeting that discussed the diplomatic situation with Qatar, in Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2017.

CAIRO (Reuters) - The four Arab states leading the boycott against Qatar said late on Thursday that Doha's refusal of their demands is proof of its links to terror groups and that they would enact new measures against it.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain released a joint statement carried by the countries' state media saying their initial list of 13 demands was now void and that they would take political, economic and legal steps against Qatar.

The Qatari government sabotaged diplomatic efforts to solve the rift, the four states said, and its refusal affirmed its continuing sabotage of the region's stability and security.

The measures taken by the four states were aimed at the Qatari government but not its people, they said.