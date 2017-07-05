EU not swayed by Knorr-Bremse's Haldex concessions: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have not sought feedback on German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's [STELLG.UL] concessions to try to win approval for its Haldex (HLDX.ST) bid, suggesting the deal is destined for an in-depth investigation.

Last week, Knorr-Bremse offered to sell assets, among other remedies, to try to secure European Commission approval for the 4.86-billion Swedish crown ($571 million) offer for brakes systems maker Haldex.

The EU competition authority has not asked rivals and customers to comment on the plans, a person familiar with the matter said, indicating that it is set to open a full-scale investigation lasting about four months when a preliminary review ends on July 24.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. Knorr-Bremse said it was aware of regulatory concerns.

"There are indications that the EU Commission might initiate a Phase II investigation, and Knorr-Bremse takes a confident view on a potential Phase II investigation," the company said.

The Knorr-Bremse bid faces strong headwinds after Haldex's management pulled its support.

Haldex Chairman Jorgen Durban told Reuters that the company received signals from the regulator that the deal stood only a slim chance of getting clearance.

Knorr-Bremse, which has a Haldex stake of just under 15 percent, is hoping to win over Haldex shareholders at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.