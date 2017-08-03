Knorr-Bremse offers regulators sale of Haldex units: CEO

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany's Knorr-Bremse has offered to sell parts of Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to dispel regulators' anti-trust concerns, the Germany company's chief executive said.

"We have offered concessions in the disc brake and brake control businesses," Klaus Deller told Reuters in an interview.

"We have looked for buyers for both product areas and have offers on the table," he said, without providing details.

EU regulators said last week they would investigate Knorr-Bremse's bid for Haldex as concessions offered by the German company were insufficient.

The decision created another obstacle for Knorr-Bremse after Haldex's management dropped its support for the 5.5 billion crown ($679 million) all-cash takeover offer in June because of regulatory opposition.

Knorr-Bremse, which first bid for Haldex 11 months ago, holds about 15 percent of its shares and has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Swedish company, scheduled for Aug. 17.