7 days ago
ZF says assumes Knorr bid for Haldex will go through
#Deals - Europe
August 3, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 7 days ago

ZF says assumes Knorr bid for Haldex will go through

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen poured cold water on speculation it could renew its efforts to take over Swedish brake systems maker Haldex if a purchase by Knorr-Bremse fails.

"At the moment we assume that it will be completed successfully, that we tender our shares and that it will no longer have any relevance to our strategy," ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer told journalists during a conference call after ZF reported first-half financial results.

Knorr-Bremse trumped ZF's offer for Haldex nearly a year ago, but its 5.5 billion crown ($679 million) all-cash takeover offer is facing resistance, with Haldex's management having dropped its support for the bid because of regulatory opposition.

ZF holds 17 percent of shares in Haldex.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

