FILE PHOTO: A flag flies outside the Hamleys toy shop in London October 22, 2015. Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s energy-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday it has acquired British toy retailer Hamleys.

The company, through its subsidiary Reliance Brands Ltd, signed an agreement to pick up a 100 percent stake in the toy retailer from C Banner International Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, Reliance said in a statement late on Thursday.