Factbox: China confirms bird flu outbreak at chicken farms in central Anhui province

(Reuters) - China confirmed a bird flu outbreak at some broiler chicken farms in the central province of Anhui, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday.

Local government culled 30,196 poultry birds after the outbreak, which infected 28,650 chickens and killed 15,066 of the birds, the statement said.

The outbreak was confirmed as a case of the H5N6 strain of the virus.

China also reported 13 fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in June, the government said in July, taking the death toll since October to at least 281.

China reported as many as 108 deaths from the virus in the March to May period, spurring further concerns about the spread of the deadly virus, according to data from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

The death toll tends to drop towards the end of winter.

The National Health and Family Planning Commission did not disclose the location of fatalities or infections.

The H7N9 virus is likely to strike in winter and spring, and farmers have in the recent years ramped up measures such as cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.

China, the world’s third-largest producer of broiler chickens and the second-biggest consumer of poultry, has also closed some live poultry markets after people and chickens were infected by the avian flu strains.

Here is a table for the poultry and human bird flu cases reported in China, including the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau:

Location Birds Birds Virus Details

infected culled strain

Total 140,225 282,437 H5N6/H5N1

Anhui 28,650 30,196 H5N6 Strain confirmed at

chicken farms in

Hexian, a city of

around 500,000 people

Guizhou 13,103 9,752 H5N6 Strain confirmed at

quail farms in Luodian,

a city of 345,000

people

Inner 35,000 66,500 H5N1 Strain confirmed at a

Mongolia hen farm in Tongliao, a

city of over 3 million

people

Hubei 134 681 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a

duck farm in Daye, a

city of more than

900,000 people

Xinjiang 16,000 55,903 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Yining, a city of

500,000 people

Sichuan 13,000 38,000 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Deyang, a city of 3.5

million people

Gansu 30,000 77,172 H5N6 Strain confirmed in a

district in Jinchang, a

city of 470,000 people

Hubei 4,338 2,166 H5N6 Strain confirmed in

Xiaochang, a city of

4.8 million people

Hunan 2,067 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a

goose farm in

Yuanjiang, a city of

760,000 people

Location People Deaths Virus Details

Infected

Total 750* 281* H7N9

Guangdong 35 10 H7N9 Province reported 14

infections in Dec and

21 in Jan. Warned that

about 30 percent of

live poultry markets

infected with H7N9.

Guangzhou suspended

markets for some days

through March

Hunan 20 5 H7N9 Authorities closed live

poultry markets in

several cities

including provincial

capital Changsha

Zhejiang 35 H7N9 Provinces ordered all

live poultry markets

shut

Jiangsu 4 H7N9 Three cities - Suzhou,

Wuxi and Changzhou -

suspended live poultry

trade after neighboring

provinces infected

Anhui 5 2 H7N9 The province shut some

livestock markets and

stepped up

sterilization

Fujian 1 H7N9

Jiangxi 6 H7N9

Guizhou 2 H7N9

Shanghai 4 H7N9

Shandong 2 1 H7N9

Henan 2 H7N9

Beijing 1 H7N9

Yunan 1 H7N9

Guangxi 3 1 H7N9

Hong Kong 3 2 H7N9

Macau 2 H7N9

* China’s government did not specify where each human infection

case took place.