PARIS (Reuters) - Israel has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a turkey farm in the northern region of Hazafon, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from Israel’s agriculture ministry.

The virus infected 350 out of a flock of 13,500 turkeys in Ma’ale Gilboa, the report said.

Some 200 birds died of the virus and the rest of the flock was slaughtered, it said.