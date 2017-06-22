South Africa reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu in Mpumalanga: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a commercial broiler breeder farm in Mpumalanga province, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the South African farm ministry.

Some 5,000 birds died of the highly contagious disease and the remainder at the 24,000-birds farm was in the process of being culled, the ministry said.

South Africa earlier this month suspended all trade in birds and chicken products from neighboring Zimbabwe after it reported an outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu at a commercial poultry farm.