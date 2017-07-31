FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe poultry farm hit again by avian flu outbreak
#Health
July 31, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 6 days ago

Zimbabwe poultry farm hit again by avian flu outbreak

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean poultry farm has reported a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, two months after it first occurred, the state-owned Herald newspaper said on Monday.

Lanark farm, a commercial poultry producer 25 km (15 miles) south of the capital Harare, was hit again by the flu virus last week after it was first reported on June 2.

Josphat Nyika, acting principal director for veterinary services, said all the affected birds were destroyed and the farm would remain under quarantine for three months. Highly pathogenic among fowl, the strain poses little risk to human health.

In June, Zimbabwe indefinitely banned poultry products from South Africa, which had announced an outbreak of avian flu.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely

