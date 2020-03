Soldiers unload a plane delivering over 100 tonnes of medical and protective gear from China to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Pardubice Airport in Pardubice, Czech Republic, March 22, 2020. Josef Vostarek/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic had risen to 1,047 as of Sunday morning, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of 10.7 million people had 158 new cases on Saturday, the ministry said.

Six people have recovered and there have been no deaths. Health workers had tested 15,584 people as of Saturday.