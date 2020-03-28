Health
Airbus plane delivers face masks from China to coronavirus-hit Spain

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus assembly plant in Seville, southern Spain, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

PARIS (Reuters) - An Airbus plane landed in Spain on Saturday carrying a cargo of more than 4 million face masks from China, the European planemaker said, as countries race to source more protective gear as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement it had deployed a new flight between Europe and China “to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts”.

