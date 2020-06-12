Report says UK BAME groups must get targeted health advice in 2nd COVID-19 wave: Sky

FILE PHOTO: Vicki Taylor, a healthcare assistant wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) holds blood samples at the Woodford medical clinic at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020. Picture taken June 9, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - An unpublished British government report said that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups in Britain should be given targeted health advice in the event of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, Sky News reported late on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a Public Health England (PHE) report revealed that black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected with COVID-19.

The report examined disparities in how the disease affected people, showing there was a significantly disproportionate effect on ethnic minorities.

The portion recommending that BAME groups be given targeted health advice was excluded from the report earlier this month as the government was wary of releasing the findings due to anti-racism protests across the world, Sky News reported.

Protesters have swept across many parts of the world over recent weeks following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25 in the United States.